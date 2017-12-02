× Three people escape robbery at gunpoint in Vernon; suspect in custody

About 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Vernon Police received a frantic call from a woman stating that someone had just held a gun to her head.

She told the officers who responded that she and a friend were giving two men a ride to Springfield, MA. But when they stopped at the Shell gas station on Hartford Turnpike, one of the male passengers pulled out a gun and held it to her head. The man, Trevor McCarthy, hit the victim in the head with the gun and told her he would shoot her if she didn’t give him her money. The victim tried to call police but McCarthy stopped her. The two women and the other male passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and get away from McCarthy, who fled on foot.

Officers including a K-9 began searching. Vernon Police then received calls of a person matching McCarthy’s description knocking on doors in the area. An officer came across McCarthy near the Vernon/Tolland town line and took McCarthy into custody without incident. The K-9 and his handler later located the gun and some narcotics that McCarthy had discarded and attempted to hide from police.

McCarthy, age 24 from Bristol, is charged with Robbery 1st, Assault 1st, Threatening 1st, criminal possession of a revolver, narcotics and other charges. He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 surety bond and will appear at Rockville Superior Court on Monday December 4, 2017 if he does not make bond.