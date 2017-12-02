× Yale alumni contribute to star athlete’s sex-expulsion case

HARTFORD — Court documents show Yale University alumni are helping pay the legal costs of a former basketball star who is fighting his expulsion for sexual misconduct.

Jack Montague told attorneys in a court deposition that between $25,000 and $30,000 has been raised from alumni to help fund his lawsuit. He claims he was wrongly expelled in 2016. He is seeking monetary damages and to be readmitted to the Ivy League school.

Montague says his former teammates also helped raise another $5,000 through an online crowdfunding page.

The information became public this week as part of a motion by Yale lawyers to compel Montague’s parents to divulge how much they are paying a public relations firm.