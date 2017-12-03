× CVS agrees to buy Aetna in $69 billion deal

WOONSOCKET, RI. — In a blockbuster deal, CVS has agreed to buy Aetna for $69 billion that could transform its 9,700 store fronts into community medical hubs.

According to the Washington Post, the pharmacy chain agreed to buy Aetna for about $207 per share or $69 billion.

If approved by regulators, the mega-merger would create a giant health care company, allowing CVS to provide a broad range of health services to Aetna’s 22 million medical members at its nationwide network of pharmacies and walk-in clinics, and further decrease the drug store titan’s reliance on the retail sales that have faced increasing competition.

