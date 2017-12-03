Fate of Hartford arena uncertain as possible sale explored 

HARTFORD — The future of Hartford’s downtown arena still remains uncertain, even though $40 million in state bonding has been approved to help fix up the aging XL Center.

Connecticut lawmakers included one stipulation for those funds. They want a “request for proposals” issued to determine if there’s a buyer for the coliseum complex. That sidelines — at least for now — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s original proposal to spend $250 million to totally upgrade the 16,000-seat facility and keep it in government hands.

The RFP will likely be issued this spring. But the number of potential buyers if questionable.

If there isn’t a sale, officials will have to decide what to do next, including possibly closing the facility.

Malloy argues the venue is an important attraction for the region.