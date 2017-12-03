Free holiday family portraits held in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Families came together this weekend for a yearly event that spreads joy.

Saturday marked the 6th annual national help-portrait event, held locally at the Community Health Center in Middletown.

CHC is participating in the global Help-Portrait event by providing families with free portraits as a holiday gift to the Middletown community. Families were styled by makeup artists and hair stylists before they got their portrait taken by professional photographers.

The kids received haircuts, makeup and portraits all done by professionals for free for families who otherwise could not be able to afford them.

"Anything that supports families in coming together and bring a unit, creating some happiness, creating memories I think for all of us we look back on our childhood and you remember these special moments,” said Margaret Flinter

Organizers said the event aims to gives families memories during the holidays and are planing more holiday events for the future.