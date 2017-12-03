JCC of Greater New Haven reopens a year after major fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- At the JCC of Greater New Haven, people came out to buy unique holiday presents from local vendors.

But what makes Sunday's fair so unique is that just about a year ago there was a huge fire in the building, which may have started in one of the saunas. About 150 people were evacuated.

"It was the day after the show and its taken a year so grateful they've almost completed building," said Susan Wernau, from Monroe, a vendor at the fair.

So today people are happy the center is back open again. Even though there are some parts that are still under construction.

"When I heard about the fire I was very upset and I'm glad that we're able to get back in here and this is a great event," said Larry Friendman, a vendor.