Stratford man arrested for string of burglaries in multiple towns

SHELTON – The Shelton Police Department has arrested a Stratford man in a multi-town burglary investigation. They say he was caught in the act, and they say he won’t be the last arrest in a string of burglaries.

A joint investigation with Stratford, Fairfield, Trumbull and Shelton Police Departments led to the arrest. The Stratford Police Department developed 47 year old Mark Lindsey as a burglary suspect in multiple Fairfield county towns. Police say a Stratford detective was conducting surveillance on Lindsey early Sunday morning, and caught him in the act of burglarizing the Family Health Care building on Bridgeport Ave in Shelton. Police say Lindsey is also responsible for burglaries at office buildings at 680 and 1077 Bridgeport Ave during the early morning hours.

Lindsey is charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny 3rd Degree and Larceny 5th Degree. He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior court on 12/04/2017.

The investigation is still open and additional arrest are expected in the case.