The Real Story – Crumbling foundations

New developments in the "crumbling foundations" saga. Tim Heim, the leader for the thousands of families whose homes, like his, are in danger of collapsing, talks about the financial help (in the form of grants) that is included in the new state budget, as well as the promised federal help, in the form of a tax deductions for their out-of-pocket costs in making repairs. In a late development, It turns out the tax deduction will disappear, if Congress approves the new tax cuts.