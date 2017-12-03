The Real Story – Reporter Roundtable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reporter Roundtable - Veteran state capitol reporters discuss developments in the 2018 election cycle, including the races for governor, and now, attorney General. Also, the likelihood that state lawmakers will go into Special Session, to deal with the growing deficit and the impact of cuts they made to Medicaid, which could put tens of thousands of seniors and disabled recipients in dire straits.

Guests:

Chris Keating, Capital Bureau Chief for the Hartford Courant

Christine Stuart, Editor, CTNewsJunkie.com

Jeevan Vittal, Fox61 Capitol Reporter