18-year-old admits to molesting over 50 children after mother turns him in

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Riverside California police say they’ve arrested 18-year-old Joseph Hayden Boston after his mother turned him in.

Police say on December 2nd, around 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the police department was flagged down at the station by a mother who wanted to turn her son in for suspected molestation.

Boston had called his mom and said he had molested two young children earlier.

She drove to her son’s location and took him to the police station where he later confessed to the acts.

Boston had been recently staying at a motel in the area. It was there he befriended an 8-year-old and 4-year-old boys who were also staying at the motel with their parents. The children were allowed to go into the suspect’s room that Friday night when the molestation occurred. House later, Boston called his mother explaining what he had just done.

Officers interviewed Boston and he confessed to sexually assaulted the two boys in his motel room. He also admitted to molesting upwards of 50 children since he was 10-year-old in different cities where he had lived.

Boston had been staying in Riverside since early November but also resided in the cities of Lakewood and Buena Park in Southern California.

Detectives from the Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit responded to assist the investigation.

They later arrested Boston and his bond was set at $1 million.

Detectives believe Boston has victimized other children who have not yet come forward.