3 arrested in Ledyard home invasion case

LEDYARD — Police have made three arrests in connection with a July home invasion.

Authorities said on July 20, two men broke into a home on Smith Pond Way around 11 p.m. and held the homeowner at gunpoint. Police said they stole 15 handguns, along with electronic devices.

The victim’s vehicle was also taken, but was later found nearby.

Kylie Pierson, 36, of Norwich, was charged with home invasion, stealing a firearm, larceny 2nd, conspiracy to commit home invasion, burglary 1st ,robbery 1st , and use of a motor vehicle without owner’s permission. Lis, Kristal, 27, of Mystic was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, burglary 1st, robbery 1st, and stealing a firearm. Mitchell Ellerbe, 31, of Hartford, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, burglary 1st, robbery 1st, larceny 2nd, and criminal possession of a firearm.