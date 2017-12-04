Bridgeport police release statement following death to officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT – The Bridgeport Police Department are mourning a loss of their own Monday following the death of Officer Thomas Lattanzio, a 17-year veteran of the department.

There was black bunting draped above the entrance to the police station this afternoon and flags were hanging at Half Staff outside of the police department and city hall.

Bridgeport Police Armando J. Perez released the following statement:

“This is a very sad day for the Bridgeport Police Department. Our family has lost a brother officer. Officer Thomas Lattanzio had dedicated nearly 20 years of his life serving our residents and our city, and we mourn his loss. We will have more to say about the circumstances surrounding Officer Lattanzio's passing in the future. For today, we pray for his family and we are comforting each other. Policing is a tough job, and we have hundreds of committed officers who put their lives on the line to protect each of us, every day. As always we will rely on each other and our community for support, for which we are grateful. I ask that the public keep the brave men and women of the Bridgeport Police Department in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Lattanzio was forced to turn in his gun and badge over a month ago following an excessive force accusation. Additional details on the cause of his death have not been released.