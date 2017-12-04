× Cheshire company evacuated due to chemical incident

CHESHIRE — Dalton Enterprises in Cheshire has been evacuated due to a chemical incident according to police. Police also say the evacation extends into the surrounding neighborhoods.

There have been no injuries reported.

The area around Willow Street has been shut down.

Dalton Enterprises is a family owned business and specialises in recreational & pavement maintenance coatings.

There’s no word yet on what caused the incident.

This is a developing story.