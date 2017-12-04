Cold front moving in Tuesday; tracking evening showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is heading our way Tuesday afternoon. Along this front, we can expect to see locally heavy rainfall, with strong winds possible for Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Behind the front, a strong push of cold air will dive south and east ushering in a major change in the overall jet stream pattern to colder than normal temperatures for the rest of the week and beyond.

We get a bit of a break as high pressure builds for Thursday. Computer models continue to struggle with a potential coastal storm that could bring the first accumulating snowfall of the season to southern New England and Connecticut. There are still big differences in timing and low track, as well as problems with forecast consistency from model run to model run. This brings confidence in the forecast down for now.

That said – we do know that colder air will be in place. If everything comes together as some computer model projections forecast, then chances for that first accumulating snowfall of the season look good.

There is still plenty of time, so the best way to prepare now, no matter what the outcome, would be to check your snow gear(snow blowers, shovels, plows, etc.) while the weather is still pleasant, and make sure it’s all in good running order. It’s that time of year alright!

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mild, mostly cloudy, chance for late afternoon and evening showers. High: 50’s.

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon, windy, and turning much colder late day and at night. High: 50’s, falling in the 40s, 20s at night.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 35-40.

Friday: Cloudy, chance for snow in the afternoon (snow/rain along the shore). High: 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy, chance for snow showers. High: 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold, chance for a few flurries. High: 30s.

