Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Job Listings
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
Entertainment
Contests
Thanks and Giving
Traffic
Weather
47°
47°
Low
37°
High
48°
Tue
47°
54°
Wed
30°
50°
Thu
25°
43°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
December 4 – December 10
Posted 4:23 PM, December 4, 2017, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
December 4 – December 10
Monday, December 4
DMHAS
bed availability for addiction services
Popular
Authorities think they have found body of missing 3-year-old NC girl, FBI says
North Korea’s new ICBM likely broke up upon re-entry, US official says
State Police ID fatal Kent shooting victim
Man takes late-night trip to Waffle House, cooks own food after finding employee asleep
Latest News
December 4 – December 10
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban
Silver alert issued for missing Southington man
Cold front moving in Tuesday; tracking evening showers
Entertainment
New ‘Star Wars’ trilogy with new characters in development
News
Winterfest Hartford officially launches Friday
News
Former Hartford police sergeant convicted of improper use of force
News
Alleged patient abuse in state run hospital; state leaders react as questions into abuse persist
News
Seven hoverboard brands recalled over fire risk
News
3 more workers at Whiting removed from patient care
News
Cyber Monday: Your sales guide
News
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury crash
Seen On TV
35 mins ago
November 27 – December 3
News
Three people escape robbery at gunpoint in Vernon; suspect in custody
News
Rockville man charged in connection to 2 robberies in December
Weather
Clearer, sunny Friday with temps in the mid 40s
News
6 more workers at Whiting Forensic suspended; warrants detail repeated patient abuse
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.