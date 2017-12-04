× Family: 13-year-old killed herself after years of bullying

LOS ANGELES — A 13-year-old Yucaipa girl who has died after reportedly being taken off life support was victimized by bullying, her mother told KTLA.

“My daughter is a victim of bullying,” Charlene Avila wrote of her child, Rosalie Avila, an eighth grader at Mesa View Middle School.

“The world lost a treasure,” Charlene Avila said on a GoFundMe page.

Last week, the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District announced Rosalie’s death in a news release, saying it was saddened by her passing.

“No one can fathom the heartbreak and confusion that we are certain many of our students and their families are feeling right now, especially the families of those students that have been most closely struck by this event,” the Dec. 1 statement read.

The school district has placed a link to suicide prevention information on its website, and crisis counselors have been sent to schools.

A candlelight vigil was held on the campus on the night of Dec. 1.

Multiple local news stations spoke to the Avilas, who said the girl was found hanging in her bedroom last week and died after being taken off life support several days later. One family member alleged the school district was aware the girl had been bullied for years.

The teenager was described as smart, loving and an artist on the GoFundMe page.

“Her smile would light up the whole room with her laughter. She’s very smart and always had good grades,” the GoFundMe page said. “She’s loved by so many people & by her family. She was daddy’s girl and mommy’s princess.”

The page had raised more than $23,000 by Monday.