‘Frozen’ short ending its run with ‘Coco’

No, fans did not love “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” but that’s not reportedly why the short is being pulled from theaters.

EW reports the Disney short film, which has been screening before Pixar’s acclaimed new animated film “Coco,” was always meant to have a short run.

The ending of showings as of December 8 led some to speculate it was because fans have been panning it.

“The Olaf’s Frozen short movie before COCO was a torture to my eyes,” actor Ashish Chanchlani tweeted. “It was a slow poison getting on my nerves. One of the worst things Disney has ever made.”

According to Mashable, “The Frozen short has been especially problematic for a number of reasons.”

“Length is the biggest issue, of course, since the actual movie doesn’t start until 40 minutes after the advertised time, between trailers, ads, and Olaf,” the publication reported. “That’s a lot of extra sitting around for an audience comprised primarily of kids expecting a story about music and family, set against the backdrop of Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos.”

“Coco,” which follows the adventures of a little boy trying to return to his family after he is accidentally transported to the land of the dead, is winning both awards and fans at the box office.

It most recently snagged the New York Film Critics Circle award for best animated film.

The 2013 film “Frozen,” which featured Olaf the snowman, was wildly popular and grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide.