Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo after starting 2-10 start

Ben McAdoo’s stint as head coach of the New York Giants is over.

The Giants fired McAdoo on Monday following a tumultuous week spearheaded by Eli Manning’s benching and the team’s loss to the Oakland Raiders, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ben McAdoo tells me he’s been fired. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

McAdoo’s firing comes less than a week after quarterback Eli Manning was benched in favor of Geno Smith. Giants owner John Mara said last week that changes could be coming soon, adding there were “no guarantees” that McAdoo would last through the end of the season. Mara said he was “embarrassed” by the team’s record and promised changes would be coming.

McAdoo posted a 13-15 record in his nearly two seasons as Giants head coach. He led the Giants to an 11-5 mark and a second-place finish in the NFC East last season before this year’s 2-10 nightmare. In all, he spent four years in the Giants’ organization, serving as Tom Coughlin’s offensive coordinator in 2014-15 before taking over as head coach.

The Giants’ decision to bench Manning — ending his incredible streak of 210 straight starts — received widespread criticism from players and pundits who disagreed with how the situation was managed. Mara said the move stemmed from his decision to give Smith and rookie signal-caller Davis Webb playing time in order to know what exactly the Giants have at quarterback at the end of the season. McAdoo said he was “at peace with the decision” even though he admitted it was a difficult and emotional one to make.

“I understand where the fans are coming from,” McAdoo said after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Raiders. “If I was on the outside looking in, I’d feel the same way they feel.”

Manning’s benching seemed to be a dark prelude to McAdoo’s impending exit from a team mired in its toughest season in four decades. Expectations were high for the Giants entering the season, and McAdoo’s firing likely won’t be the only major personnel change coming to Big Blue in the weeks ahead.