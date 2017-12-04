Matchups set for CIAC football state championship games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Eight showdowns across the Nutmeg State on Sunday decided who would move on to one final game, and who would go home unhappy.

Semifinal games for all four state classes – LL, L, M, and S – were played around Connecticut, with top-seeded and undefeated Greenwich (Class LL), Killingly (Class M), and Ansonia (Class S) moved on to their finals with wins over South Windsor, Berlin, and Stafford/East Windsor/Somers, respectively.

Also punching their ticket to state title games were third-seeded Darien (Class LL), fifth-seeded Masuk (Class L), second-seeded Daniel Hand (Class L), sixth-seeded Joel Barlow (Class M), and second-seeded St. Joseph (Class S).

Darien, Masuk, Daniel Hand, and St. Joseph will all enter the final game of the season with identical 11-1 records. Joel Barlow is the only team with less than 10 wins to their name, as they’ll enter their showdown against Killingly with a record of 9-3.

All four title games are set for Saturday, December 9. Times and locations for each matchup are still to be determined.