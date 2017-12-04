‘My Cause, My Cleats’: Local artist continues to make his mark on NFL stars’ cleats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Artist Corey Pane is back at it.

For the second year in a row, Pane is creating custom cleats for various NFL stars as part of "My Cause, My Cleats" week.

The NFL allows players to wear the personalized cleats during games in week 13 of the season, as long as the cleats showcase a charity message. Among the players Pane makes custom kicks for Steelers wide receiver, all-pro Antonio Brown, his teammates Ryan Shazier and Martavis Bryant, and Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes.

Since FOX61 introduced you to Pane in February, he says he is even busier as "My Cause, My Cleats" has taken off.

As Pane was working on a custom pair of new cleats for the Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier he said, "this lets people do their thing and be personal with their cleats but it also supports many good causes and raises awareness."

41.762084 -72.742015