HARTFORD — Police are investigating following a fatal stabbing Monday.

Hartford police said a 17-year-old nephew stabbed his uncle in the stomach. No other details have been released at this time.

HPD MCD investigating a fatal DV stabbing on Van Block Ave. 71yo uncle victim stabbed in the stomach by 17yo nephew- he is in custody at HPD. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 4, 2017