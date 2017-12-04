Police identify man fatally stabbed by nephew in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating following a fatal stabbing Monday afternoon.

Hartford police said a 17-year-old nephew stabbed his uncle, Albert Byrd, 71 in the stomach multiple times. Police said other family members were in the home at the time and attempted to stop the altercation.

Police said the suspect and Byrd both lived together at 101 Van Block Avenue where the stabbing occured.

The suspect was arrested and taken into the custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

HPD MCD investigating a fatal DV stabbing on Van Block Ave. 71yo uncle victim stabbed in the stomach by 17yo nephew- he is in custody at HPD. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 4, 2017