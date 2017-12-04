Police investigating following a social media threat towards a East Lyme school

EAST LYME — Police are on high alert after they said a social media post threatened a school.

East Lyme Police Department said the “fictitious” post was on a social media account that originated in California. Police said the post referenced a shooting at a school.

Police said they are actively investigating this incident and are working with social media providers to identify the individual(s) responsible.

“We will also be ensuring a more visible presence at all East Lyme Schools while this is being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Don Hull or Det. Mark Comeau at 860-739-5900,” said police.