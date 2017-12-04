Silver alert issued for missing Southington man

SOUTHINGTON — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man they who is missing.

Police said Charles L. “Chuck” Davenport, 56, was last seen on November 27, around 3 p.m., near his Sherry Dr. residence in Southington.

Police released the following information:

Chuck is described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 230lbs (medium to large build) with salt and pepper gray hair and mustache. Chuck has hazel eyes and walks with a cane due to a noticeable limp. He also has problems standing and walking for an extended periods of time. Chuck is a carpenter by trade and may have tools in his truck, a gray 2016 Ford F150 pick-up truck. The four-door truck bears CT registration plate 96CV66 and is in very good condition with dark running boards, chrome wheels and a matching gray “Leer” bed cap. On the back of the cap is a “CCDL” sticker.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chuck or thinks they may know his whereabouts is asked to please call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.