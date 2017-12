× TRAFFIC: I-691 eastbound CLOSED in Meriden due to crash

MERIDEN — State Police say that I-691 eastbound in Meriden is closed following a serious crash. Traffic is being diverted off exit 11.

Police confirm it was a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and a wrong way driver near exit 10.

Police say Life Star has been requested for life-threatening injuries.

