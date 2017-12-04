Wethersfield police dash cam captures stolen car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- Police dashcam video captures a violent car crash that took place Sunday evening.

Wethersfield police said around 5 p.m., an officer was pulling out of a pharmacy parking lot when his dash cam picked up an "injury" accident on his camera.

"The "at fault" car was a stolen car being driven by a juvenile who with his friends ran from the scene, apparently not injured. The "non at fault" car was occupied by a family of three who were all injured and were taken to the hospital," police said.

The crash occured at an intersection on the Silas Deane Highway. No other details have been released.