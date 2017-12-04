× Willimantic man arrested following assault, robbery

WILLIMANTIC — State Police say a man was arrested following an assault and robbery.

Police say on December 3rd, around 6 p.m., the unidentified victim arrived at a bank ATM in Willimantic. After, he traveled back to her residence in Windham. There, while she was exiting her vehicle in her driveway, she was approached by Danny Vazquez, 28, of Willimantic. Vazquez pointed an object at the victim which she believed was a gun. Vazquez demanded money and then forcefully grabbed the victim’s purse off her shoulder and pushed her to the ground.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was subsequently treated on scene.

A witness saw the altercation and ran to the victim’s aid. The witness provided a description of Vazquez. Police were able to detain Vazquez outside his home at 17 Hope Street without incident.

Vazquez is charged with robbery and assault, and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be in court today.