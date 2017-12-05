Decking the halls with safety in mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- Have you set your home up for the holidays yet?

In Windsor, Travelers Insurance has decked the halls at their "Claim University" campus where a model house has been designed with all the yuletide finery so adjusters can learn about various holiday hazards.

Scott Humphrey, a 2nd Vice President at Travelers who is a safety expert, said the holidays season poses an increased risk at households.

"Typically between Christmas and New Years we see an increase of fire related claims of about 12 percent," Humphrey said.

He added fire risks increase especially due to space heaters, wood stoves, more cooking going on, and Christmas decorations. Travelers offers a number of holiday safety tips.

