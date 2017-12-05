Difficult times in Waterbury
It has been a difficult 12 months in Waterbury. In addition to last night’s homicide, in the last 12 months, there have been a number of pedestrian deaths in the city.
- Police have make an arrest after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars.
- Waterbury police are investigating after a hit-and-run in their city took the life of a Maria Haynes of Waterbury.
- Nancy Martin died after being hit while crossing the street near the Brass Mill Center close to her home.
- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in the area of 5 Kaytonne Avenue in Waterbury.
- Two dead in head on Waterbury crash.
- Pedestrian killed in West Main Street.
- Suspect identified in crash that killed child following chase in Waterbury