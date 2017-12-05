Local high school student helps host unique tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Lyndsey Broxton -a senior at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy -has plenty to check off her to-do list before graduating in 2018, such as final exams, prom, and the all important Senior Capstone Project.

The Project is designed to have students take part in something that helps to better their community around them.

Broxton, an Enfield native who hopes to pursue occupational therapy in college, initially thought of holding a Unified Sports Day at her school, when her Capstone advisor introduced her to an idea she quickly fell in love with: helping to organize and host a wheelchair rugby tournament.

SMSA hosted the tournament over the weekend of Dec. 2-3, with four teams from Connecticut, New York, and Philadelphia competing, helping to give hope back to those who might have once lost it.