Man charged with sexually assaulting second teen at stables in Killingly

KILLINGLY — A Connecticut man is facing charges of sexually assaulting a second teen who worked for him at horse riding stables in Killingly.

State Police charged 43-year-old Michael Sobieniak, of Brooklyn, Monday on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the victim, now 19, claims she was between 14 and 15 when she started working for Sobieniak at Valley View Riding Stables. She told police the man assaulted her at the stables and in his vehicle while he made deliveries at various locations.

Sobieniak was arrested last year after another victim claimed she was assaulted from when she was 13 until she was 15.

His attorney and representatives at the stable could not be reached for comment.