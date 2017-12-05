Mild, showers turning to rain Tuesday; turning colder for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big changes are ahead with rain on the way followed by a big drop in temperatures and a change in the weather pattern that *could* eventually include some snow by Friday night and/or this weekend.

Clouds will increase tonight with area of areas of drizzle possible.

Tuesday will be wet and windy with showers becoming more numerous throughout the day and eventually giving way to the steadiest and heaviest rain at night. Temperatures will be in the 50s with an increasing southerly wind and gusts up to 35 mph (highest eastern CT).

Showers could linger into early Wednesday followed by clearing skies and plunging temperatures. After morning temps in the 40s, temperatures will drop into the 30s by afternoon providing the first signal of the big pattern change I was telling you about.

Thursday and Friday look bright and cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Looking forward there are a couple chances for snow! The first Friday night into Saturday morning will come from a quick sweeping offshore disturbance. There is a chance it stays entirely offshore or bring a period of light snow/mix.

The second chance for snow will be Saturday night into Sunday. This looks slightly more likely to happen but is still a big question mark. Our computer guidance still shows big differences in the storm track and strength. Right now this doesn't appear to be a big snow storm but we can't rule out some accumulating snow either. We'll know more as the week progresses.

Either way, it looks like colder air will be sticking around for a little while with this upcoming pattern chance. It's only a matter of time before some accumulating snow follows!

So now is a goof time to get your snow gear(snow blowers, shovels, plows, etc.) ready to go. It's that time of year alright!

Forecast:

Today: Mild, breezy, showers to rain. High: 50’s.

Wednesday: Early rain, partial clearing in the afternoon, windy, and turning much colder late day and at night. High: 50’s, falling in the 30s late afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 35-40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, late clouds. Chance snow showers at night. High: mid-upper 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy, chance for snow showers early in the morning and then again at night. High: 30’s.

Sunday: Chance snow showers in the morning. Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. High: 30s.

