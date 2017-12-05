New charges for man acquitted of pier shooting

Kate Steinle (left), 32, was killed in July 2015. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate (right) was deported from the US fives times before the shooting, authorities say.

SAN FRANCISCO —  Federal authorities have charged a Mexican man with new immigration and gun violations less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was indicted Tuesday with two gun charges. A San Francisco jury convicted him of a state charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after acquitting him of murder and assault for the July 1, 2015 shooting.

The state conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. He has been in jail since the day of the shooting.

His public defender Matt Gonzalez said Garcia Zarate will ask a judge to toss out the state conviction.

