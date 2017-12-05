× New charges for man acquitted of pier shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal authorities have charged a Mexican man with new immigration and gun violations less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was indicted Tuesday with two gun charges. A San Francisco jury convicted him of a state charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after acquitting him of murder and assault for the July 1, 2015 shooting.

The state conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. He has been in jail since the day of the shooting.

His public defender Matt Gonzalez said Garcia Zarate will ask a judge to toss out the state conviction.