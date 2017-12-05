× PD: 1 killed following accident in Shelton

SHELTON — Police are investigating following a fatal motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening.

Shelton police said they responded to the area of 350 Bridgeport Avenue around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a motor vehicle accident in which a pedestrian was also struck.

Police said the pedestrian, a 27-year-old male, from Waterbury has been pronounced dead.

“Police said Bridgeport Avenue is closed from Platt Road to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street as the Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction team is currently investigating the accident,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the accident are requested to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division (203) 924-1544.