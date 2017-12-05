× PD: Man missing from Southington found dead in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON — Police said a man who was reported missing has been found dead in New Britain Tuesday.

Southington police said Charles “Chuck” Davenport was reported missing on Nov. 27 around 3 p.m., near his Sherry Dr. residence in Southington. New Britain police said the cause of his death is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.