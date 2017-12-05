× Police issue Silver Alert for missing Naugatuck teens, one with medical concerns

NAUGATUCK — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen girl who has medical concerns.

Alyssa Braddock, 16, is described as being 5’7″ and 150 lbs. She has pink and blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at Naugatuck High School about 1:30 p.m. on Monday. She was wearing a Pink hoodie, black yoga pants, tan moccasins. Police said she has medical concerns.

Police also said this incident is possibly related to the missing person incident involving Jordan Edmonds, 16. Edmonds was last seen at Naugatuck High around the same time. She is 5’ 6”, 155 lbs and has brown eyes and dirty blonde long/straight hair. she possibly has a black & burgundy backpack.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.