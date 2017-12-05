× Rep. John Conyers endorses son to replace him in Congress, plans to retire following sexual harassment allegations

DETROIT — Rep. John Conyers said on a morning radio show that he’ll endorse his son to replace him in Congress.

Conyersis facing several public allegations of sexual harassment. The House Ethics Committee announced last week it has opened an investigation into allegations against Conyers after BuzzFeed reported that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after allegedly sexually harassing a staffer.

Conyers denied wrongdoing in that case, but acknowledged that there had been a financial settlement to that complaint. Another former staffer, Deanna Maher, told CNN that Conyers made three sexual advances toward her when she worked for him in his district office in Detroit from 1997 to 2005. Through his lawyer, Conyers also denied wrongdoing in that case.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat.

“He should resign,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. She said the allegations are “very serious,” “disappointing,” and “very credible.” She added she prays for him and his family.

Conyers was hospitalized for stress earlier Thursday.