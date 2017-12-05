× Waterbury car crash turns into homicide investigation, suspect in custody

WATERBURY — It started as a serious crash in Waterbury, but now it’s a murder investigation.

Police say a 16-year-old girl dead in a car that had crashed on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury. She had a gunshot wound.The car ended up in the yard of a home near Sheffield Street.

The incident happened Monday evening.

Police will not say if the girl died from the crash or from the gunshot.

The girl was found dead on arrival.

The power was knocked out to around 100 homes at the time.