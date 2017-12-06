× 2 railroads ban booze for 24 hours during SantaCon pub crawl

NEW YORK — Two suburban New York railroads will have a 24-hour alcohol ban to help curb naughtiness during next weekend’s SantaCon, an annual pub crawl that draws revelers costumed as Santa Claus and other Christmas characters.

Newsday reports the booze ban will be in effect from noon Saturday to noon Sunday on the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police will confiscate alcohol and issue summonses that could result in fines or jail. Violators also could get kicked off trains or out of stations.

The LIRR serves parts of New York City and Long Island. Metro-North serves part of New York and Connecticut.

