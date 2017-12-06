Bronx baby overdoses after putting plastic bag in her mouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — A 1-year-old girl suffered an overdose Sunday night after her dad found a plastic bag in her mouth.

The girl was in a stroller on East 181st Street near Monterey Avenue in the Bronx when her parents spotted the small plastic bag in her mouth, officials said. Her dad pulled it out of her mouth and noticed it was coated with an unknown residue, but threw the bag into the garbage.

The baby started convulsing and turning green, officials said. Her parents rushed her to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

She was given two doses of Naloxone, which is used to treat overdoses, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

The girl's parents told police they don't know where the plastic bag came from.

A second baby also overdosed in the Bronx over the weekend. The 1-year-old overdosed on heroin allegedly belonging to her dad while sleeping in his bed.