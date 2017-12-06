Coach Calhoun’s 19th Annual Holiday Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Some of Connecticut's best teamed up Wednesday to give back to families in need this holiday season.

Former Huskies basketabll coach, Jim Calhoun, along with Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin and other local organizations and businesses handed out 600 turkeys and holiday meal fixings to families in need.

Since the inception of ShopRite Partners In Caring, its year-round hunger-fighting initiative, ShopRite has donated more than one million pounds of holiday turkey to food banks within the communities it serves.

In September, Calhoun was named University of Saint Joseph's Men's Basketball Consultant.