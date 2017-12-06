Cold night with temps in the 20s; sunny, Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday and Friday looks bright and cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Looking forward, there are a couple chances for snow! The first Friday night into Saturday morning will come from a quick sweeping offshore disturbance. There is a chance it stays entirely offshore or bring a period of light snow/mix.

The second chance for snow will be Saturday night into Sunday. This looks slightly more likely to happen but is still a big question mark. Our computer guidance still shows big differences in the storm track and strength. Right now this doesn't appear to be a big snow storm but we can't rule out some accumulating snow either. We'll know more as the week progresses.

Either way, it looks like colder air will be sticking around for a little while with this upcoming pattern chance. It's only a matter of time before some accumulating snow follows!

So now is a goof time to get your snow gear(snow blowers, shovels, plows, etc.) ready to go. It's that time of year alright!

Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and colder. Lows: 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: Low-mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, colder. late clouds. High: mid-upper 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy, chance for snow showers early in the morning and then again at night. High: 30’s.

Sunday: Chance snow showers in the morning. Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. High: 30s.

