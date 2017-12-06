× Committee opposes planned gun range near elementary school

COVENTRY, R.I. — A Rhode Island school committee has opposed a plan to build an outdoor gun range near an elementary school.

The Coventry School Committee is encouraging residents to attend a zoning board meeting Wednesday evening to voice their concerns about the project. Coventry is about 20 miles southwest of Providence.

A gun store owner has proposed building the range near Washington Oak Elementary School. He says the range would follow best safety practices, and there is no reason to worry.

The school committee released a statement saying it ha concerns about public safety and the noise that would be created by the gun range.