Hartford cops crackdown on ‘package pirates’

HARTFORD - The Hartford Police Department has designated a special detail to monitor packages being delivered to homeowners after a rise in package thefts in the city.

FOX61 rode along with detectives Wednesday morning in an area of Hartford that most popular to thieves targeting doorsteps - the West End.

Detectives have said that many of the people they have caught stealing packages have a history with drug use and are stealing other people’s packages in order to support that habit.

With the holiday season underway, police said you should have packages left at your back door, not your front door, have them delivered to your place of work, have someone sign for the package, or if you can, istall a home monitoring device camera that you can view from your smartphone no matter where you are.