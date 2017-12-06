Legislators want permanent fix for Medicare aid program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Connecticut legislative leaders say they want to find a way to permanently fix a popular program they cut in the new state budget that helps cover the cost of Medicare-related expenses for tens of thousands of senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says Wednesday's announcement by the Connecticut Department of Social Services that it will temporarily delay plans to reduce eligibility for the program provides lawmakers with more time to find the necessary funding.

Both lawmakers and DSS have received complaints from seniors and families about the eligibility cutbacks, which were part of the new bipartisan state budget lawmakers negotiated.

It's unclear when or if lawmakers might hold a special legislative session on the matter or the growing state budget deficit that has developed.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***