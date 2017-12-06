× Lifestar requested following motor vehicle accident in Harwinton; Route 4 closed

HARWINTON – The intersection of Route 4 and Route 118 is closed following a single car crash Wednesday night.

State police of Troop L said the crash occurred around 7:30 and Lifestar has been requested.

Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said the first Lifestar chopper out of Hartford was cancelled after experiencing mechanical problems. A second chopper was requested from Norwich.

At this time, it is unknown the status of the occupant involved in the accident.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.