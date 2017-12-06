Local student selected by the Connecticut Association of Schools as a featured student artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Her name is Zani Scott, an 18-year-old of Waterbury Arts Magnet School who was selected by the Connecticut Association of Schools as a featured student artist.

"My father’s a jazz musician in NY and my mother played a lot of Whitney Houston around the house so I would listen to that," said Scott.

Her amazing voice and incredible passion for performing, the self-taught pianist will likely be heading to New York in the fall for college. But after that, the sky is the limit for her.

Her talent is a music teacher’s dream come true.

"Somebody like this with this kind of talent, you just step back and say what do you need to get where you want to go and do what you need to do because it’s clear that music is who she is," said Marianna Vagnini-Dadamo of Waterbury Arts.

"I love the energy that I get from the audience and sharing what I have with everyone because you know what’s the point of a gift if you can’t share it," said Scott.

And share it she will as well as inspire others to follow their hearts and their passion.

"Anything you love, I know it sounds so cliché, but just go for it and put your all into it and you have to really want it and great things will unfold for you," said Scott.