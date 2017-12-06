× Man arrested after posing as Trinity College student

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they have arrested Jason Miller, 28, after he posed as a student and stole laptops.

Police say on December 4th, around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Trinity College on a report that a burglary suspect was fighting with security.

When officers arrived, Miller was already handcuffed and secured. The suspect was recognized as an individual who was wanted in several burglaries and larcenies on campus since October.

During the burglaries, Miller played himself off as a student and freely roamed the campus in search of unsecured laptops. One two documented incidents, Miller was observed on video leaving the building with the stolen laptops.

On the 4th, security officers chased him down and secured him until HPD could arrive.

Miller resisted arrested and assaulted campus security officers.

He eventually confessed to three stolen laptop incidents as was as implicating and identifying his accomplice. Police say there are at least two more arrest warrants pending regarding other burglaries and larcenies on campus.

Police say he has had 14 other arrested in the state for larcenies, burglaries, and narcotics. He has also had 10 arrests in Hartford.

Miller was arraigned in court on December 5th.