Metro-North: Person struck by train in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — Metro-North tweeted out that people on the Waterbury line should anticipate delays after a person was struck by a train in Beacon Falls.

The fire department confirms the incident happened at Railroad Avenue and Cold Spring Road.

It’s unknown the condition of the person, or how long delays will continue.

This is a developing story.

