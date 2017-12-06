Sunny Thursday with temps in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday looks nice with lots of sun and near average temperatures for the last day in a while!

Friday through much of next week will be noticeable colder (the pattern change I was telling you about). Highs will be in the 30s for much of the time and there are a couple chances for snow too.

Right now there are two windows for some light snow or flurries this weekend. One is Saturday and another on Sunday. Sunday just looks like some flurries. But Saturday is a bit harder to forecast. We are trying to figure out how close an offshore disturbance gets to Connecticut. Odds favor a period of light snow or snow showers. Accumulating snow looks more likely for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. But I still don't have high confidence in this one yet. While less likely, there's still a chance it totally misses us or trends closer, bringing plowable snow.

Either way, it looks like colder air will be sticking around for a while with this upcoming pattern change. It's only a matter of time before some accumulating snow follows!

Next Tuesday - Wednesday is also a period of interest with a chance for a nearby coastal storm.

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: Low-mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, colder. late clouds. High: mid 30s - near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy, chance for snow showers or a period of light snow. High: Mid-upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. Chance flurries. High: 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool. High: mid-upper 30s.

